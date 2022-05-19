NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 16-year-old Connecticut suspect charged in the brutal stabbing death of high school lacrosse player James “Jimmy” McGrath has been identified in court documents obtained by Fox News Thursday.

Raul Eliah Valle, 16, of Milford, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old McGrath and others during a fight outside a house party Saturday.

“Obviously, this is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, and it would be irresponsible for me to make any comment before I have the chance to examine all of the evidence in the case,” defense attorney Jake Donovan, representing Valle, told reporters outside the courtroom Thursday. “I appreciate your interest and your concern, but again, I need to see the entire file.”

Donovan said the case was transferred to Milford court and the next hearing is scheduled for June 7.