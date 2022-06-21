Connecticut family says video footage shows Dominick Krankall, 6, wasn’t set on fire by bullies: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video footage of a 6-year-old Connecticut boy who was severely burned while playing with other kids shows he was not bullied and set on fire, a parent of one of the children said.

Dominick Krankall, 6, was hospitalized with serious burns to his face in April after an incident involving him and an 8-year-old neighbor. At the time, the family claimed the child allegedly threw a gasoline-doused tennis ball that was lit on fire at Krankall.

Earlier this month, the Bridgeport Police Department said video footage of the incident confirmed there was no evidence of foul play. Krankall’s father, Aaron Krankall, said his son alleged he was set on fire.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Video released Friday by the family of one of the boys involved shows four children, including Krankall, lighting fires and kicking a soccer ball in a backyard. At one point, the 6-year-old wiped what appeared to be remnants of a flammable liquid onto his pants.

“They were interacting in the backyard being boys,” Laura Giacobbe, a mom of one of the other kids, told WFSB-TV.

The footage shows Giacobbe’s son fill a cup with gasoline, light it and put it on the ground. Krankall walks over and is briefly out of view of the camera.

Moments later, he stumbled to the ground and was on fire. He is seen trying to put out flames on his face.

“Dominick was not left there to die,” Giacobbe told the news outlet. “My 11-year-old son, Lorenzo, saved him, took his bare hands and took the fire out on his face.”

On June 10, the police said no evidence was found that Krankall had been bullied or deliberately set on fire.

“The video footage recorded four children (ages six, seven, eight and eleven) playing together in the rear yard of the residence,” the department said. “At least three of the children (ages six, seven and eight) were observed playing with fire and gasoline.”

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Giacobbe said the footage clears her son and that she is considering legal action. The incident made news around the world and prompted a parade in honor of the boy outside the hospital where he was recovering.