Connecticut family hosts parade for 6-year-old boy who was burned in alleged bullying incident

A Connecticut boy who was hospitalized with serious burns after he was allegedly attacked by a bully was honored with a parade Thursday, where law enforcement officers and even the mayor participated to help raise his spirits.

Family members and friends joined together outside the Bridgeport Hospital window of Dominick Krankall, 6, for the parade as he watched from the window, Fox 5 of New York reported.

Mayor Joseph Ganim also joined the parade, according to the report.

Dominick is recovering in the hospital after he was found by police with serious burns on his face, stemming from an incident where an 8-year-old neighbor allegedly threw a gasoline-doused tennis ball — that was lit on fire — at the boy, Fox 5 reported.

“Within seconds later, he came back around the corner on fire screaming, ‘Mommy they lit me on fire, they lit me on fire,'” said Dominick’s sister, Kayla Deegan, per the report. “This has happened multiple times with this kid bullying my little brother.”

Deegan said the attack left her younger brother with severe injuries and drastically changed his quality of life.

“It resulted in this: My baby brother laying in the hospital bed who could have burnt to death,” she said, according to the report. “He can barely sleep, he can barely eat, he can barely talk. It’s just not fair, just seeing him like that makes me want to break down.”

An online fundraiser for the boy, hoping to raise $50,000 for medical bills, has exceeded $500,000.

The mother of the older boy, however, denied that her son attacked Dominick and is urging others to wait for the findings of law enforcement’s investigation.

“We had a horrible tragedy recently and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured boy. We are working with authorities to determine what occurred, and we fully support their investigation,” Laura Giacobbe said in a statement to Fox 5. “We hope concerned people will wait before drawing conclusions or making assumptions about what happened until officials have made their determinations. Please join our prayers and wishes that the injured boy recovers fully and quickly.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

