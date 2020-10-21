Connecticut dumpster baby released from hospital; suspect in custody

The 8-month-old baby found burned and abandoned in a Connecticut dumpster last week has been released from the hospital, police said.

The infant girl was released to members of her family, the New Haven Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“As the child continues to recover from burn injuries, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the New Haven Police Department are still investigating the cause of her injuries,” the department wrote.

The suspect in the case, Andiana Velez, 24, of Hamden, Conn., was charged last week with leaving the infant in the dumpster after the girl was found Oct. 12 by a maintenance worker outside an apartment complex in the Newhallville neighborhood of New Haven.

“Both her little hands, they were pink and puffy and gooey,” another worker told New Haven’s WTNH-TV. “It was horrible to see that on a baby.”

Velez, believed to be the child’s baby sitter, was also accused by police of assaulting the child’s 21-year-old mother earlier in the day.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday and cried as she was taken away by court marshals, the station reported.

Velez was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to police.

She claimed the child’s mother burned the infant.