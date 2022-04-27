Connecticut boy burned after being hit with tennis ball doused in gasoline, lit on fire: Family

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old boy in Connecticut is recovering in a hospital after another individual allegedly covered a tennis ball with gasoline and threw it at him on Sunday, resulting in second and third-degree burns.

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, said that unsupervised children were seen on Sunday lighting objects on fire and playing with gasoline, according to Fox 5 New York.

Dominick Krankall, 6, was found with severe injuries by Bridgeport police and was taken to a local hospital. The report states that the 6-year-old has a swollen face and a long recovery ahead, but might eventually have minimal scarring as a result of the incident.

Police said the investigation is “very active” and said that more details would be provided.

Krankall’s sister, Kayla Deegan, said that Dominick could have been burnt to death.

“It resulted in this: My baby brother laying in the hospital bed who could have burnt to death,” Deegan said. “He can barely sleep, he can barely eat, he can barely talk. It’s just not fair, just seeing him like that makes me want to break down.”

Deegan told NBC New York that another neighbor was the one who threw the gasoline-covered tennis ball at Krankall.

“What he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, took a lighter, lit it up and just chucked it right at my brother’s face — and then ran away from him and watched him burn,” Deegan said.

No charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe created by the family has raised nearly $130,000 and says that the incident is a result of bullying.

An update posted on the fundraiser states that Krankall’s condition is improving, but he’ll have to be in bed for months.