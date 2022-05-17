NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘MYSTERY’ PHENOMENA – Congress to hold historic public UFO hearing. Continue reading …

WHO’S IN CHARGE? – Elon Musk torches Biden with slam about who ‘the real president’ is. Continue reading …

DURHAM-SUSSMANN TRIAL – What to know before start of first trial out of Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Continue reading …

PRIMARY CONCERNS – Voters in deep blue city talk priorities on the eve of crucial election. Continue reading …

‘CREATED A CRISIS’ – GOP rep rips WaPo fact check defending Biden on baby formula shortage, doubles down on criticism. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘A WINNING ISSUE’ – House Republicans to make protecting women’s sports a ‘priority’ if they retake majority. Continue reading …

DOWN TO THE WIRE – Three-way Oz-Barnette-McCormick clash for GOP Senate nomination on eve of Pennsylvania primary. Continue reading…

‘ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL’ FOR DEMS– A draft of a new congressional districting map for the state of New York appears to give Republicans a big boost. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – Liz Cheney blames GOP leaders for enabling White racism days after Buffalo shooter’s attack. Continue reading…

MEDIA

ROE DEBATED – NBC, ABC and more discuss the effect Roe will have on midterms: ‘It hasn’t made a difference in the past.’ Continue reading …

‘WOKE TERMINOLOGY’ – Michelle Obama’s word choice in social media abortion post raises questions: ‘How does one pronounce womxn?’ Continue reading …

‘MIGHT AS WELL’ RUN – Symone Sanders, MSNBC host and former aide to Kamala Harris, offered a passive endorsement of President Biden 2024. Continue reading …

CALLOUS COMPARISON – MSNBC host Katie Phang compared accused white supremacist Buffalo supermarket shooter Payton Gendron to Kyle Rittenhouse. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The left is trying ‘capitalize’ on the Buffalo, NY shooting to divide the country. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – ‘Race politics always makes us hate each other and always in a very predictable way.’ Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Does Joe Biden ever talk about the violence gripping America’s cities because of Democratic policies? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrats sounding more like China’s Xi than John F. Kennedy as they censor opposition. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FINNISH-ING THE JOB – Finland’s ambassador reveals warning given to Russia before Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

FLYING THE COOP – Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson told his audience he is ‘departing’ from Twitter. Continue reading …

COLD CASE CRACKED – Remains of New York teen found 13 years after going missing in South Carolina, suspect charged. Continue reading …

‘FULLY OPERATIONAL’ – Border officials discover massive drug tunnel connecting Tijuana to San Diego. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“After the [Buffalo supermarket] shooting, it took Democrats just 3 hours to start blaming Republicans and conservatives and talk show hosts and Fox News.”

– SEAN HANNITY

