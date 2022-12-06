Concealed carry holder shoots 2 would-be robbers in Chicago: police

A 56-year-old concealed carry holder shot two would-be teen robbers this morning in Chicago after the suspects pointed a gun at him and “demanded his belongings,” police say.

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. in the city’s west side when a vehicle with “three males inside” approached the victim, who was inside his own vehicle, Chicago Police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“One of the individuals got out of the vehicle, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his belongings,” police said.

“A struggle ensued before the victim,” whom police say legally owned a firearm and was a concealed carry license holder, “withdrew his weapon and fired several rounds.”

Chicago Police say “The offending vehicle then attempted to flee, but crashed nearby.”

The driver of the suspects’ vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while a second male was found several blocks away with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to investigators.

That suspect was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The third male involved in the incident “who was in the backseat of the offending vehicle, sustained a broken leg in the crash and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition,” police said.

Police added that all the suspects were unidentified teens between the ages of 15 to 18, while the victim targeted in the alleged robbery attempt was not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.