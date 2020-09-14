Compton ambush: $100G reward offered for information on gunman as manhunt for suspect continues

Los Angeles police officials have announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads them to the gunman who ambushed two sheriff’s deputies in Compton over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the six-figure reward late Sunday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person seen on dramatic video walking up to a stopped police car, opening fire and running away, critically injuring the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies inside.

Authorities said the two officers were sitting in their patrol car at the MLK Transit Center in Compton shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when the shooter ambushed them – approaching the LASD vehicle from behind and firing several bullets inside.

Investigators are still looking for the attacker, whom they described as a Black man who appears to be between 28 to 30 years old and who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s deputies’ injuries were listed as critical immediately after the shooting, and both underwent surgery, police said. Their conditions have since been downgraded to stable, according to multiple reports.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a subsequent press conference that the victims “survived the shooting and [are] recovering, a double miracle,” the Los Angeles Times reported, noting that both deputies were shot in the head.

Both victims — a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old — were sworn in just over a year ago, according to the L.A. Times report.

“There is no rhyme or reason to it; it is an act of a coward,” Villanueva reportedly said. “Obviously tensions were running high in the neighborhood with the deputy-involved shooting. But there is no nexus to it at this time. We are chasing all leads.”

Shortly after the shooting, police were faced with protests at the entrance to the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. A series of tweets from the LA County Sheriffs describes how demonstrators were “blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM” and yelling, “We hope they die.”

“Do not block emergency entries and exits to the hospital,” the tweet further states. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Police later announced the arrests of two individuals at the hospital, including a woman who was later identified as a member of the press, after she allegedly “ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled” with arresting the other person,” police said.

“The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person,” police said. “Both individuals have been arrested.”

Any person with information in connection with the attack can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).