Columbia University hosting 6 separate graduation ceremonies based on income level, race, ethnicities

Columbia University is planning to hold six additional graduation ceremonies for students according to their race and other aspects of how they identify.

The New York City school’s website details graduation ceremonies for Native, Asian, “Latinx” and Black students taking place for Columbia College, Columbia Engineering, General Studies and Barnard College at the end of April. Another dubbed “FLI Graduation” is for “first generation and/or low income community.” The school also hosts a “Lavender” graduation for the “LGBTIAQ+ community.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ceremonies will take place online. It’s unclear when the separate ceremonies were announced, but Sunday was the deadline for nominating individuals in Columbia College, Columbia Engineering and General Studies for the “Multicultural Affairs Graduation Cords.”

Columbia University did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, and it’s unclear whether the ceremonies would necessarily exclude individuals of other races or backgrounds. The university is also hosting what appears to be a more general commencement ceremony on April 30.

Last month, Young America’s Foundation flagged a “Whites-only caucus” event scheduled to take place at Elon University. It was intended to “give white people a space to learn about and process their awareness of and complicity in unjust systems without harming their friends of color,” according to an email distributed by the university.

The university said the event was organized by a group of students and eventually did not take place because it would have been “at odds with university policies.”