Colorado woman’s body recovered after falling 300 feet from Rocky National Park peak

The body of a 21-year-woman was recovered Monday morning from a mountain at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

The National Park Service said that the efforts were completed in the Flying Dutchman couloir, between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.

Park rangers had help from a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter and helitack crew.

The Severance, Colorado, woman’s body was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows before being transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

She died Saturday afternoon after falling approximately 300 feet.

The victim’s name will be released, the agency noted, after positive identification has been made and next of kin are notified.

“As is standard protocol, this incident remains under investigation,” the Park Service wrote in a release.

Previously, recovery operations were hampered by weather.

A 25-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas, also fell around the same distance on Saturday afternoon while descending in the Flying Dutchman couloir.

He suffered critical injuries.

Park visitors contacted rangers using a cell phone and activating a personal locator beacon.

While bystanders provided initial care to the Texas man, rangers, a park paramedic and an Estes Park Health paramedic provided advanced medical care on the scene.

After assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base, workers – including the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group – extricated him via hoist operations on Saturday night.

He was then transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance at Upper Beaver Meadows and flown to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

“Overall, 31 people were involved in this rescue operation including Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members assisted by Estes Park Health, Rocky Mountain Rescue and Colorado Air National Guard,” the Park Service said.