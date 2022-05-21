NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Colorado residents were impacted by a late-spring storm on Friday, with snow falling and temperatures plummeting. Late Saturday morning, power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 115,113 without power in the state. WILDFIRE EFFORTS IN US WEST TO SEE SOME RELIEF AS EXTREME HEAT FORECAST ACROSS EAST

The storm postponed Friday’s Major League Baseball (MLB) opener between the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Fox Weather reported that the temperature dropped nearly 60 degrees and more than a foot of snow fell in locations including Black Forest and Aspen Park.

The weight of the snow sent trees tumbling.

Photos on social media showed inches of snow covering benches and decks.

GAYLORD, MICHIGAN RAVAGED BY RARE TORNADO

“Gotta love Colorado. 84F one day, foot and a half of snow the next. Sure glad we put that [email protected]? #GOES weather satellite up there…” tweeted United Launch Alliance (ULA) president and CEO Tory Bruno.

Warm pavement temperatures in the area caused some precipitation to quickly melt.

Officials warned about hazardous travel conditions on roads.

“Look, it’s never smart to speed, but bad weather is rolling in and the roads are going to get bad. So be prepared and take it slow, alright, meow?” the Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

According to Fox Weather, by the time the event is over, forecast models show Denver could pick up as much as five inches of snow, with over a foot possible in higher elevations.