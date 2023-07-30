Colorado USPS mail carrier saves life of elderly woman after noticing mail piling up

A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Durango, Colorado, saved a 90-year-old woman’s life after growing concerned about the quantity of mail that began to pile up without being taken inside.

Seana Green, who has been a mail carrier for about 15 years, attempts to keep up with the neighbors on her route and sometimes sticks around for a quick visit as she goes house to house delivering mail. But about two weeks ago, Green noticed something out of the ordinary about one of the neighbors.

The mail at the home of Marilyn Schmidt, who was 89 at the time, began to pile up, which made Green worry about her well-being.

“She’s out there pretty much at least like three or four times a week, kind of on an every other day thing,” Green told KOAT.

Green said she had not seen Schmidt for a few days when she decided to check on her.

“I didn’t see her on Thursday and I didn’t hear on Friday. And when I showed up on Saturday, and she wasn’t on the porch and the mail was just hanging out of her box,” Green said. “I hollered through the screen and I said, ‘Mrs. Schmidt?’ And, ‘Mrs. Schmidt, are you in there, or are you OK?’ And I heard her very weak voice, like, Oh, and I almost sounded like a kitten meowing.”

After entering the home, Green noticed Schmidt lying on the kitchen floor. Green then called 911 and Schmidt was rushed to the hospital. Schmidt has been staying at the Mercy Medical Center since she was found.

“The doctor said, you know, if we hadn’t found her when we did, it would have been probably the worst-case scenario,” Green said.

Now, two weeks after the incident, Schmidt celebrated her 90th birthday at the Mercy Medical Center with a chocolate ice cream cake.

“I am just so excited that it brought us together and that she and I got to know each other, that I could be there because now she gets to celebrate her 90th birthday,” Green said.