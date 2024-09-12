Colorado teenager shot in face looking for location for homecoming photos: police

A 17-year-old boy who was searching for a spot to take homecoming photos was allegedly shot in the face by a property owner, who is a member of the Mountain View, Colorado town council, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Brent Metz was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 23000 block of Pleasant Park Road after the homeowner reported two trespassers were on her property. The homeowner also reported to her boyfriend that there were trespassers on her property.

When deputies arrived, they found two vehicles on the side of Pleasant Park Road, and when one of the deputies approached, he discovered a teenage boy bleeding heavily from his face.

With the teenager was another boy who was applying pressure to his friend’s wounds with a shirt.

Standing nearby was Metz, the man the victim accused of shooting him in the face through the windshield of his car.

The victim told the deputy he and his friend went to the property to inquire about using the location to take homecoming pictures.

After parking near the gate to the home, the boys jumped the fence and walked up the driveway to speak with the homeowner. But when nobody appeared to be at the home, the victim told the deputy, he and his friend walked around the property to see if they could locate the homeowner.

Still, nobody was around, so the boys returned to their vehicles, where the victims said they were writing a note to the homeowner to ask permission to use their property to take pictures.

As the boys were writing the note, the boy alleged, a man he and his friend had never seen pulled up next to them, got out of his truck and fired a round through the windshield, striking the driver in the face.

The sheriff’s office said the gun allegedly used in the shooting was inside Metz’s truck.

Metz was transported to headquarters where he was processed and booked into jail.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking additional information.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.