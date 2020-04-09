Colorado police say fake cops are pulling over drivers to warn them about coronavirus travel restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police in Colorado is warning that a number of fake cops are out there patrolling the roads in hopes of pulling over drivers to question them about whether they are violating coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects is believed to be driving a black Dodge Charger “that might be equipped with emergency lights in the dash, and may or may not be outfitted with magnetic, law enforcement-type signs on the door.”

That individual, described as a heavy-set white man, is reported to have stopped several vehicles in March after the state implemented a stay-at-home order permitting only “essential trips such as grocery shopping or health care appointments”.

“For the life of me, I don’t understand why someone would want to do this,” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams told USA Today. “I don’t think there’s a law enforcement agency in the state that has time to do that kind of thing.”

The nearby Greeley Police Department also says they received numerous reports in March from drivers claiming they were “recently pulled over or waved through a funnel type roadblock & questioned for ‘violating the COVID-19 law.’”

“We have confirmed that NO GPD Officers, Weld Sheriff Deputies or Colorado State Troopers conducted these traffic stops,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Reports have all described unmarked type vehicles with dashboard mounted red & blue lights; black uniforms with no markings or badge & duty belts with little equipment.”

Farther east in Georgia, police in Dawson County and Gainesville have been urging residents to be on the lookout for a suspect in a dark sedan with flashing blue lights, who is believed to have made at least two bogus traffic stops to warn residents about violating coronavirus-related curfews.

In each case, the drivers have been told to continue on their way after being questioned.

Reams told USA Today that Americans who fear they are being pulled over by an imposter should put on their hazard lights and then call 911 to confirm whether it’s the real deal.

“They want to be in some position of power,” he said about the wannabe cops. “It just gives them an opportunity to go out and try and assert some authority or pretend to assert some authority. No good cop likes someone pretending to be a cop.”