Colorado police officer walks with woman suffering dementia for 'quite a longtime'

A Colorado police officer assisted a 78-year-old woman with dementia in early May by walking with her for “quite a long time” after her worried husband told authorities she had wandered off.

The Boulder Police Department said the man called for help in finding his wife. She was wearing a tracker, which helped officers “quickly locate her.”

“It was clear that she was in need of assistance, but she did not want assistance,” the department wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

The responding officer — identified by Boulder police as Officer Kaufman — walked with her for “quite a long time” until she became tired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At that point, she accepted a ride home where she was reunited with her family, the police department said.