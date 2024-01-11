Colorado police describe arrest of Rep. Boebert’s ‘highly intoxicated’ ex-husband after restaurant chaos

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband Jayson Boebert wound up jailed earlier this week after an alleged drunken breakdown at a trendy bar in Silt, Colorado.

Jayson Boebert initially called 911 from the Miner’s Claim Restaurant on Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday to report “domestic violence abuse” but hung up on the dispatcher, according to the Silt Police Department.

The congresswoman called back and the dispatcher overheard her ex claim “she punched me in the face” in the background.

However, when police arrived, they found no marks or injury on his face and described his behavior as “highly intoxicated” and “uncooperative,” while Rep. Boebert cooperated with responding officers.

Restaurant workers had asked Jayson Boebert to leave, but he refused, according to police. Officers asked him to leave as well, but he allegedly ignored their requests and had to be “physically removed” by police.

The restaurant did not have surveillance video of the incident, according to authorities, and no eyewitnesses have come forward with statements or cellphone video.

Jayson Boebert also recanted the claim that he’d been punched in the face, and police have determined that allegations of wrongdoing against the congresswoman “are unfounded.”

“The investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed,” Silt Police Lt. Matt Gronbeck said in a statement.

On Tuesday, however, police obtained an arrest warrant for her ex-husband on charges of obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was booked and released at the Garfield County jail.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving,” the congresswoman told Fox News Digital earlier. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

Boebert filed for divorce last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.