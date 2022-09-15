FOX News 

Colorado National Monument crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 28-year-old woman died after a vehicle crash at Colorado National Monument, the National Park Service said.

The agency said Tuesday that the accident occurred off Rim Rock Drive near the Coke Ovens Overlook. A second occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

A 911 call came in at approximately 10:20 p.m. local time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK MOTORBOAT INCIDENT ON COLORADO RIVER LEAVES 1 DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED

Sandstone formations called the Coke Ovens in Monument Canyon from Artists Point in the Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 23-mile Rim Rock Drive winds up switchbacks onto the mesa tops and then along canyon walls. Several overlooks give visitors the ability to take in the view.

The entrance sign at the Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

There is one entrance at each end of Rim Rock Drive and the NPS notes that the road is “challenging, narrow and steep in some sections with sheer dropoffs.”

GRAND CANYON’S SOUTH RIM TO PHASE IN MORE WATER RESTRICTIONS

Sandstone formations called the Coke Ovens in Monument Canyon in the Colorado National Monument, Colorado, USA.
(Photo by: Jon G. Fuller/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.