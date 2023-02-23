Colorado man arrested after robbing bank, leaving fake bomb: sheriff

A Colorado man has been arrested after he robbed a bank earlier this week and left behind a device that was later determined to be a fake bomb, authorities said Thursday.

Leonard Farrar, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday following the robbery at Key Bank on East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect entered the bank wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, a face mask and a Walmart bag around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

Farrar allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left behind what appeared to be an explosive device.

The bank and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and determined the device was fake, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials ruled the area safe but said the bank would remain closed as the investigation continued.

Farrar is being held on a felony charge of aggravated robbery.