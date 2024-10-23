Colorado girl, 8, fights off attacker wearing clown mask in her bedroom

An 8-year-old girl fought back against an attacker wearing a clown mask who is accused of assaulting her in her bedroom earlier this month, police said.

The suspect, Thomas Gallegos, 56, allegedly entered the home in Sterling, 130 miles northeast of Denver, between 1 and 2 a.m. on Oct. 15. Investigators said Gallegos blindfolded the girl and grabbed her, KUSA-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Gallegos lived in the neighborhood and was at the girl’s home the previous weekend to help install a washer and dryer, the girl’s mother reportedly told investigators.

COLORADO MAYOR SPEAKS OUT AFTER VIDEO OF ARMED VENEZUELAN GANG IN APARTMENT GOES VIRAL: ‘FAILED POLICY’

The girl fought back and was hit on the head, rendering her unconscious. Gallegos allegedly fled the home with the girl’s cellphone.

When the girl awoke, she ran to her mother’s room to tell her what happened. She was treated by doctors for cuts and bruises but didn’t sustain any major injuries, police said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sterling Police Department and 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

During their investigation, detectives found a “significant amount” of digital, forensic and physical evidence that led to the arrest of Gallegos, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was taken into custody on Oct. 19.

Gallegos is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and child abuse.