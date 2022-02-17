Colorado driver smashes into car, nearly hits trooper during traffic stop, dashcam video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado trooper was nearly run over during a traffic stop on the interstate Tuesday when a car smashed into the vehicle that the officer pulled over for speeding.

The Colorado State Patrol shared footage from the trooper’s dashcam showing the traffic stop on I-25 in Adams County to remind drivers to “move over” when they see a traffic stop on the roadway.

“Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours,” the department said. “This could have been worse.”

The footage shows the trooper pull over a Kia sedan onto the shoulder and tell the driver they were speeding in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.

As the trooper walks from the driver’s window back toward his motorcycle to write a citation, what appears to be a Dodge minivan screeches onto the shoulder and smashes in the rear of the parked car, according to the video.

The parked vehicle is seen slamming into the median while the van spins out into the middle lanes. The trooper, who narrowly avoided the van, rushes to check on the drivers.

The state patrol shared a photo of the aftermath showing the crushed rear end and side of the Kia.

Under Colorado’s “Move Over” law, drivers who approach a stationary emergency, tow, or maintenance vehicle that has lights flashing to move over at least one lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph under the speed limit.

The department said the trooper had tried to get the driver to pull over to the right, but the driver ultimately stopped on the left along the wide shoulder.

Authorities said the Kia driver was treated at a hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, while one of its two passengers received moderate injuries, FOX31 Denver reported.

The minivan driver was also issued a citation for careless driving causing injury, the report said.