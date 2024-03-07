Colorado deputy wrangles escaped emu wandering roadway, bodycam video shows

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Colorado sheriff’s deputy wrangled an escaped emu that was spotted wandering a road on Tuesday.

A sheriff’s patrol and animal control officers (ACO) responded to a call of an “ostrich in the roadway” near Weld County Roads 76 and 33, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, instead of finding the world’s tallest bird, the arriving deputy discovered the wayward emu, which, according to the Denver Zoo, is the second-largest flightless bird in the world.

“Our ACO’s and patrol got to utilize their ‘contain and capture’ skills and were able to safely hold the emu in a nearby fenced residential yard (with the owner’s permission),” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office shared video of a deputy wrangling the emu through his patrol car window and leading the big bird to a fenced area nearby.

A public information officer from the Greeley Police Department joked, “Props for not giving into the intrusive thoughts of hopping on it and riding it back.”

After the emu was safely wrangled, a passerby who witnessed the spectacle identified the emu’s owner, whom deputies then contacted.

The owner came to pick up his pet emu, who officials said he had “affectionately” named Buddy.

“We are grateful Buddy is back home with his family,” the sheriff’s office said, thanking the owner for letting them share “this delightful story” with the public.

Emus are legal to have as pets in Weld County, according to the sheriff’s office. It was unclear how the emu escaped from its owner.