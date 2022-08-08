Colorado deputy shot and killed in line of duty; police search for suspect

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colorado sheriff’s department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Deputy Andrew Peery from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting when a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The altercation happened in Widefield, Colorado, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The sheriff’s department issued a shelter-in-place order shortly after the shooting happened. The office recommended that residents lock their doors and cover their windows.

The department said they are “actively looking” for John Paz, a Hispanic male, as a suspect in the shooting.

OHIO SHERIFF’S DEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED WHILE RESPONDING TO MOBILE HOME PARK SHOOTING

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement in response to the tragedy.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Gov. Polis said.

WIDOW OF SLAIN PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER BLAMES PROGRESSIVE POLICIES OF DA LARRY KRASNER FOR HUSBAND’S DEATH

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office held a procession for Peery shortly after he was killed. Several law enforcement vehicles drove from the hospital where Peery died to the sheriff’s office, and on to a coroner’s office.

They encouraged residents to “line the streets with your flags for the family” to commemorate the fallen deputy.



next



prev



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputy Peery was 39 years old and is survived by his wife Megan and two children, Fox 21 reported.