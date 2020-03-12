Colorado deputy escapes mountain lion attack; big cat shot and killed

A mountain lion was fatally shot after attacking a civilian and deputy at an RV park in Colorado on Wednesday.

The big cat was captured on video nearly sinking its jaws into the neck of the deputy in Larimer County before members of law enforcement converged and the animal was kicked off.

Witness Gregory Scot Paul was able to capture the encounter from inside a trailer after the big cat jumped on the deputy.

“My heart goes out to her,” Paul told the Loveland Reporter-Herald. “If she hadn’t put her arm up, it would probably would have gotten to her neck.”

Both the deputy and civilian were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, according to the paper.

The mountain lion was later killed by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer. Multiple gunshots shots could be heard in the video after the deputy was freed.

The deputy’s name has yet to be released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Much of Colorado is described as “prime mountain lion country,” according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. There are estimated to be between 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions in the state.