Colorado daycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind fake wall

A Colorado daycare owner was arrested this week, more than a month after authorities discovered 26 preschoolers behind a fake wall at her facility.

Carla Faith, 58, was booked Monday on suspicion of reckless child abuse without injury and attempt to influence a public servant, authorities said.

Three employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie Fresquez, 24 — were arrested on similar charges.

Police checking out reports of overcrowding at Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs Nov. 13 said they found the children — all under the age of 2 — in a basement behind a false wall, along with two adults.

Most of the toddlers were dehydrated and in dirty diapers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

When the cops showed up, Faith had claimed there was no basement and that children were away at a park, according to the affidavit.

