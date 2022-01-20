close

Video

Denver police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old dad on attempted murder charges after he and his 5-year-old son were rescued from the icy water along the Cherry Creek Trail last week.

First responders received a call from Michael Ninomiya on January 12 around 4:15 p.m., according to an affidavit obtained by Fox News. Firefighters located Ninomiya and his son in a fenced-off drainage culvert along the High Line Canal near Boston St and Cornell Ave, the affidavit said.