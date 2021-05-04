Colorado cult leader's mummified remains found in home, seven people charged

Colorado police have arrested seven people in connection with the discovery of a mummified body that authorities believe belonged to the leader of the spiritual group, “Love Has Won.”

Amy Carlson, 45, who led the group and was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the rural town of Moffat last Wednesday, according to arrest affidavits obtained by Fox News. Carlson’s body was reportedly wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights.

A follower, who has not been charged, told investigators he had taken in a group of people who needed a place to stay, and he found the body in a back bedroom when he returned home Wednesday following a trip to Denver. He reported the discovery to police and said he believed the group had transported Carlson’s body to his home from California.

“The mummified remains appeared to be set up in some type of shrine” and “have what appears to be glitter type makeup on around the eyes,” according to the affidavits. Investigators searched an SUV on the property and said the back seat was laid down in a position “consistent with someone transporting the mummified remains.”

Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin told Fox News he believes Carlson likely died roughly four weeks ago. He said a toxicology report is pending and his office is comparing dental records to positively identify Carlson.

Two children — a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy — were in the home at the time of the discovery and the seven people who were arrested are also facing child abuse charges.

According to the affidavits, the sheriff’s office has received “many complaints” from families across the country saying “Love Has Won” is brainwashing people and stealing their money. The group is known to take people in from all over the world.

A website and Facebook page for the group appears to have been taken down. A YouTube page connected with the group is still up, however, showing more than 7,600 subscribers.

Carlson’s followers believe she communicated with angels and that she was leading them to a great awakening, The Denver Post reported Monday. The group, which established itself in southern Colorado in 2018, offers “spiritual intuitive ascension sessions” and sells spiritual healing products online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.