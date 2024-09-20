Colorado community, police rally to find and rescue missing teen trapped in storm drain

A 15-year-old with a developmental disability in Colorado returned home safely after he was located in a storm drain by local law enforcement.

The community of Aurora rallied to search for Donnel “Tupac” Tolliver, after the teen was reported missing at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Several Colorado law enforcement agencies, including the state Bureau of Investigation, worked together with residents to “rally the troops” and search for Tolliver.

“Each team’s efforts were crucial and greatly appreciated,” police wrote in a social media post.

Tolliver was found at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, after police located him trapped in a storm drain.

Police bodycam footage showed Tolliver standing in a large storm culvert behind a locked steel grate as law enforcement and firefighters worked to safely remove him.

“Are you thirsty, buddy?” authorities are heard asking the teen in the footage. “I got a protein bar for you.”

Authorities used bolt cutters to free the Tolliver, before he was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

“This was truly a team effort, and we appreciate everyone who played a vital role in safely locating (the child),” police said.

In the comments, residents praised the first responders’ heartwarming effort.

“Best thing I’ve seen all day, wonderful job,” one person wrote.

“Incidents like this, the public rarely sees about the APD and LE in general,” another wrote.