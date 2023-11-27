Colorado babysitter accused of leaving 2-year-old fighting for life with brain bleed

A Colorado babysitter is facing felony child abuse charges after allegedly causing a 2-year-old boy’s massive brain bleed that necessitated the removal of part of his skull.

On Thursday, the Lakewood Police Department announced on X that a warrant was out for the arrest of 25-year-old McKinley Slone Hernandez.

The next day she was arrested without incident and jailed on $100,000 bond, the department wrote in an update.

She was still incarcerated at Jefferson County Jail as of Monday, per the facility’s online records, and is due in Jefferson County Court on Dec. 20.

Stephanie Reichert told local news station KUSA that Hernandez injured her 2-year-old son Giovanni in September, requiring multiple surgeries to treat his subsequent brain bleed.

Part of the boy’s skull had to be removed, the mother told the outlet, and he required another surgery after spending weeks in the hospital.

“You never would think it would happen to you, especially by someone who you consider a friend,” Reichert told the station. “He doesn’t like strangers. Now he doesn’t like the nurses and doctors. He doesn’t let anybody touch him. We have to do everything for him in there.”

On Sept. 1, the child was raced to a hospital after he was injured in Hernandez’s care – Reichert is unsure what exactly transpired before her son was injured because the babysitter “won’t admit to anything,” she told KDVR.

“All she’s said is she was drinking, and he got hurt in her care,” she told the outlet. “I make up scenarios in my head all the time for the injuries he sustained, so I wish I knew.”

Just a few hours after leaving Giovanni in Hernandez’s care, Reichert said, she received a text “saying [she] needed to rush to St. Anthony’s Hospital because [her] son had gone lifeless after a bath.”

“Once I saw him and all the 50 doctors standing around him, I had to leave the room because it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the mom told the outlet.

According to KUSA, surgeons removed part of the child’s skull after he was airlifted to the hospital.

He was intubated, placed in an induced coma and underwent several more operations, the outlet reported.

Hernandez regularly watched Giovanni and several other children at an unlicensed childcare facility at her home, KDVR reported.

She is being held on $100,000 bond – it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney.