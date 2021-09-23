President Biden‘s support on college campuses has taken a dive along with his approval numbers after video and photos surfaced of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

Between 12,000 and 14,000 Haitian migrants have camped out at the border into the United States, creating what some have called a humanitarian crisis.

In a video posted by Campus Reform, students voiced shock and concern after seeing photos and videos of the migrant camps at the border.

“That’s more [people] than I was expecting,” one student said.

“That — I do believe it’s a problem,” said another.

“Yea, if you’re making promises like that … most of [the crisis] is going to be on your hands,” one student said, referring to Biden’s campaign stump to encourage asylum-seekers to come to America.

The increasingly severe crisis at the Texas border has placed Biden under significant pressure from both sides of the aisle, as civil rights groups and some Democrats have taken him to task for his handling of the situation.

“The humanitarian crisis happening under this administration on the southern border disgustingly mirrors some of the darkest moments in America’s history,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a public statement. “If we were to close our eyes and this was occurring under the Trump administration, what would we do? The inhumane treatment of the Haitian refugees seeking help is utterly sickening.”

Biden initially rolled back Trump immigration policies, such as halting construction of the border wall, but he has continued to push some policies, such as Title 42, which has allowed his administration to push out migrants at the border due to the risk of the coronavirus, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed Biden for using “hateful and xenophobic Trump policies.”

“We must allow asylum-seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process,” Schumer said.