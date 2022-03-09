Cold, wintry weather to impact the Rockies, Plains

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A strong cold front will push across the West on Wednesday, bringing arctic air and more wintry weather to the Rockies and Plains over the next few days.

FLORIDA WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATION OF 1,100 HOMES AS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE BLAZES

Temperatures will be 20-30 degrees below average behind the front.

A stalled front draped over the Southeast will bring rain and stronger thunderstorms this week.

Meanwhile, a weak system moving up from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast will include light-to-moderate snow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another winter storm will bring heavier snow totals for the region this weekend, so stay tuned for the latest forecast details.