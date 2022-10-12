FOX News 

Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain

A strong cold front pushing over the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe storms.

The severe storm threat in the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes on Wednesday
(Credit: Fox News)

This system will move into the Northeast with heavy rain forecast through Friday.

Rain forecast for the Northeast over the next five days
(Credit: Fox News)

Colder air moving in from Canada will change rain to light snow overnight for the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region.

The eastern U.S. futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

Wet weather will also threaten to soak parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Tropical Storm Karl is moving north-northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Tropical Storm Karl will impact Mexico, but also enhance the chances of rain over the southern U.S.

Forecast high temperatures in the Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is still breaking records for above-average temperatures this week.