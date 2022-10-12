Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain

A strong cold front pushing over the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe storms.

This system will move into the Northeast with heavy rain forecast through Friday.

Colder air moving in from Canada will change rain to light snow overnight for the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region.

Wet weather will also threaten to soak parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Tropical Storm Karl will impact Mexico, but also enhance the chances of rain over the southern U.S.

The Northwest is still breaking records for above-average temperatures this week.