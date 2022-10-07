Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm

A powerful cold front will drop temperatures significantly over the next few days.

SYDNEY SOAKED BY WETTEST YEAR ON RECORD WITH 3 RAINY MONTHS TO SPARE

Some areas across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes could see flurries today along the front.

Freeze watches and warnings are posted from the Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley through Monday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the Southwest and southern Rockies this weekend.

A developing tropical system will become Tropical Storm Julia later today.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane and threaten Central America.