Cold front sweeps East as winds bring elevated fire threat to western US

A strong cold front sweeping across the eastern third of the country will bring isolated storms and flooding over the next few days.

TROPICAL CYCLONE NICHOLAS REMNANTS POSE HEAVY RAIN, FLOOD THREATS

Much cooler temperatures are also moving in behind this front.

Gusty winds bring an elevated threat of wildfires to portions of the Sierra and Northern Rockies.

What’s left of Tropical Depression Peter is passing north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next day or so.

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible.

Tropical Depression Rose is also weakening and won’t affect anyone.

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday or Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first day of fall arrives today at 3:21 pm local time.