Cold front brings wet weather across the country

A powerful cold front is plunging southward across the eastern and central U.S., dropping temperatures and bringing the first freeze of the year, including some flurries.

HURRICANE POLITICS: THE PERIL IS CATEGORY 5

Showers and thunderstorms could accompany the front as it spreads over the northern Plains and Midwest.

Unsettled weather continues for the Southwest and the southern Rockies, while the Northeast enjoys a much drier and milder day following several days of rain and breezy conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’re watching the tropics, but the U.S. is in the clear for now.