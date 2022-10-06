FOX News 

Cold front brings wet weather across the country

A powerful cold front is plunging southward across the eastern and central U.S., dropping temperatures and bringing the first freeze of the year, including some flurries.

A cold front across the U.S. on Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms could accompany the front as it spreads over the northern Plains and Midwest.

Florida forecast high temperatures on Thursday
Unsettled weather continues for the Southwest and the southern Rockies, while the Northeast enjoys a much drier and milder day following several days of rain and breezy conditions.

The chance of development in the Tropics
We’re watching the tropics, but the U.S. is in the clear for now.