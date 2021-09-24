Cold front brings thunderstorms, flooding to Northeast as central US sees late summer heat

As we head into the last weekend of September, a largely quiet weather pattern is in place across the country.

COLD FRONT BRINGS POTENTIAL FLOODING TO EAST, TROPICAL SAM EXPECTED TO FORM IN ATLANTIC

However, in the Northeast, a slow-moving cold front is bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Flood advisories have been issued as the front sweeps through the region.

This line of heavy rain will reach Maine by Saturday.

HOW COMMON ARE ALLIGATOR ATTACKS?

Farther south, the same cold front is draped across southern Florida and will be the cause of rounds of thunderstorms and showers this weekend.

Otherwise, unsettled weather is expected in the Southwest on Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to impact parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California.

A few of these storms could produce intense rainfall and cause flash flooding.

In the central U.S., cooler temperatures are being replaced by late summer heat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Highs in the High Plains on Saturday will be as much as 20 degrees warmer than Friday.

Expect daytime highs into the 80s across this region.