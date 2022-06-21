Colbert breaks silence on staffers’ arrests, top Biden adviser skirts ethics rules and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘FIRST-DEGREE PUPPETRY’ – Stephen Colbert breaks silence on staffers’ arrests at Capitol building. Continue reading …

WEST WING WHIRLWIND – Biden senior adviser Anita Dunn faces an ethics complaint from a government watchdog group amid her return to the White House. Continue reading …

‘WE’LL GO WHERE WE’RE CALLED’ – Pence addresses whether he will run for president in 2024, his relationship with Trump. Continue reading …

GAS ‘GIMMICK’ – Biden considering federal gas tax holiday that Obama once called a gimmick back on the 2008 campaign trail. Continue reading …

WORST NIGHTMARE – Teen with no history of drug abuse killed by fentanyl. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘RINO HUNTING’ – Critics slam GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens for ‘cringe’ political ad featuring ‘violent military imagery.’ Continue reading …

‘A PROUD AMERICAN’ – CIA officer turned Democratic congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says she’s an accountable and engaged legislator.” Continue reading …

CLOSING LOOPHOLES – Senate gun negotiators could have bill text Monday, as talks pick up steam in wake of mass shootings. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘I CERTAINLY DID A LOT’ – Cable news doctor claims he worked to ‘keep schools open’ after pushing against it during COVID-19. Continue reading …

BIDEN FIRES BACK – Biden takes shot at reporter saying recession could be inevitable: ‘Don’t make things up.’ Continue reading …

JUNETEENTH MEANING – ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar says voting rights are being ‘systematically taken away’ from Black Americans. Continue reading …

‘UNFAIR ADVANTAGE’ – Bill De Blasio reportedly complains about opponent’s MSNBC appearances as he makes bid for Congress. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Legacy media still covering up for Biden’s frail and failing presidency, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Stephen Colbert foreshadowed his own ‘coup’ in Capitol breach, the Fox News host told viewers Monday night. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Fox News host says the Biden administration is in denial over the issues their policies have created for the American people. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host discussed how we need new solutions and an ‘American majority’ to solve the issues the country is currently facing. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PRIMARY CONCERNS – Virginia voters cite economy, education and gun safety as top priorities ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Continue reading …

LIVING WITH ALS – Zac Brown Band musician John Driskell Hopkins talks about finding ‘solutions’ for ALS through his nonprofit. Continue reading …

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – Benghazi legend and Shadow Warriors Project founder Mark Geist presented a K9 service dog to a combat veteran in N.J. Continue reading …

DETERRENT FORCE – U.S. can rely on what China decries as the ‘Asian NATO’ for deterrence, former officials say. Continue reading …

THE LAST WORD

“This [entering the Capitol] was a meticulously planned coup from afar. The group in the Capitol was under the direct control of an extremist called Stephen Colbert, who as a White man, is, by definition a White extremist.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

