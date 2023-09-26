Coast Guard searching for woman ‘swept by current off beach’ in Washington

The Coast Guard is searching for a missing woman who it says was “reportedly swept by currents off Rialto Beach” in Washington state’s Olympic National Park.

The agency said in a statement Monday that “Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 10:50 a.m. of a 26-year-old woman, who was swept from the beach.”

“The missing person was described to be wearing a pink sweater and black pants,” it added. “Coast Guard Watchstanders directed the launch of two helicopter aircrews and one land search party to search for the missing person.”

The woman has not been publicly identified.

Involved in the search is an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Oregon, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles in Washington, a land search party from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in Washington, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, the La Push Tribal Police Department and the Olympic National Park Search and Rescue Team, according to the Coast Guard.

The National Weather Service currently has a small craft advisory in effect in the area on Tuesday.

The agency reported that “a powerful system is bringing heavy rain, a wintry mix at higher elevations, and gusty winds to the Northwest.”