Coast Guard rescues 3 people, 2 dogs in inflatable pink flamingo raft off Alaska coast

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska rescued three people and two dogs who had been floating on an inflatable pink flamingo after strong winds swept their raft onto offshore rocks Sunday.

The rescue occurred in Monashka Bay, which opens up into the Gulf of Alaska, near Kodiak, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Alaska wrote in a post on Facebook.

Due to the treacherous conditions, the USCG and Alaska State Troopers determined a helicopter was needed to hoist the trio and two pups to safety. An MH-60 Jayhawk was deployed and carried them to shore.

Larry Hagen, who works at Buoy 4 AK, responded to the USCG post with a video he said he took of the dramatic rescue.

The stranded group was apparently celebrating a 30th birthday aboard the floating flamingo.

“Thank you to every single one of you gentlemen & every kodiak resident that cared, reported & made sure we were ok! I will NEVER forget my 30th birthday!!” Hollie Spence responded to the USCG post.

When asked if the inflatable pink flamingo made it to safety, Spence wrote that the state troopers rescued the float.