U.S. Coast Guard personnel rescued three occupants who were found clinging to their 42-foot sailing vessel off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Friday afternoon, according to reports.

The Coast Guard received a distress signal around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick told WMUR-TV of Manchester, New Hampshire.

A boat from Portsmouth and a helicopter from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, were deployed to investigate, the report said.

Crews eventually spotted the Triad sailing vessel with “three people in the water clinging to the hull,” Wyrick told WMUR.

All three people were rescued safely and suffered no serious injuries. They were transported to Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth by Coast Guard personnel, according to the report.

The Coast Guard posted video from the rescue on social media. It shows the stranded sailors waving to the approaching crew, then shows Coast Guard personnel preparing themselves and their equipment for the rescue operation.

Later, the footage shows the stranded people loaded into baskets and hauled up to a Jayhawk helicopter for transport to the Guard base, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

“Three people are going home tonight, so it’s a win,” Wyrick told WMUR.

The fact that the people stayed close to the boat made the rescue easier, Wyrick told reporters.

“That’s exactly what we tell people to do in that situation,” she said.