Coast Guard intercepts boat carrying illegal migrants as expulsion flight operations begin

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is conducting several “alien expulsion flight operations” between California and Texas, which included intercepting a boat carrying illegal migrants that was sinking in U.S. waters.

The USCG is coordinating with multiple Coast Guard units in support of the operations in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Saturday, USCG Southern California shared a photo on X showing crew aboard the cutter Active intercepting a vessel carrying nine illegal migrants bound for San Diego.

“The migrant vessel began to sink shortly after the Active crew stopped the voyage,” the post read. “All persons aboard the sinking vessel were safely removed and transferred to CBP.”

Led by the Eleventh Coast Guard District in California, the service is surging assets and personnel from around the nation to support the Department of Homeland Security-led operation, according to a statement from the USCG.

The USCG flight operations transport illegal immigrants to designated locations in Texas and California, where the Department of Defense then transports the migrants out of the U.S., according to the statement.

“In accordance with the President’s Executive Orders, the Coast Guard continues to surge assets and leverage its unique capabilities to protect America’s borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant.

Lunday said Saturday’s operation highlights the Coast Guard’s coordinated efforts.

“[The] operation exemplifies our coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, through which we are detecting, deterring, and interdicting aliens, drug smuggling, and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border,” he said.

Fox News Digital first reported on Tuesday that President Donald Trump fired the commandant of the USCG , Adm. Linda Lee Fagan, over concerns about the border, recruitment and an “erosion of trust.”

Officials claimed Fagan failed to address border security threats, provided insufficient leadership in recruitment and retention, had an excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and covered up Operation Fouled Anchor – which was the Coast Guard’s internal investigation into sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this story.