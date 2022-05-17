Coast Guard in North Carolina rescues dog that fell overboard in Pamlico Sound

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a dog that was lost overboard off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday, officials said.

The crew was conducting law enforcement missions in the area when they got a call about of a vessel that had lost their dog, Myla, overboard in the Pamlico Sound, U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said in a Facebook post Sunday.

A short time after the report came in, crewmembers spotted movement on the calm water and realized that it was Myla swimming toward the boat. The crew sailed toward Myla and hauled her aboard.

The crew inspected the exhausted dog to ensure she was not injured, giving her the “VIP treatment” before reuniting the pup with her owners, the Coast Guard said.

“We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” the station said in the post.