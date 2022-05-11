Coast Guard crew rescues injured sailors in Long Island Sound after vessel disabled by ‘rogue wave’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Coast Guard crew stationed in Cape Cod rescued four injured sailors Sunday night after their vessel was damaged by a “rogue wave,” officials said.

The Coast Guard’s MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the disabled vessel about 100 nautical miles south of the Long Island Sound after a wave took out its mast, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod said.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vessel had been de-masted by a rogue wave, injuring all four crew-members,” officials said.

The four crew members were sailing on a 39-foot vessel named Calypso that was based out of Mount Sinai, New York. They became stranded with only texting capabilities and an emergency position indicating radio beacon, officials said.

Video shows the helicopter crew working into the night to methodically hoist each injured sailor from the disabled vessel in the turbulent waters.

“Battling heavy seas and challenging hoisting conditions, our MH-60T crew effectively rescued all four individuals,” officials said.

The injured crewmembers were airlifted to Gabreski, New York, where they received medical care, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said.

The rescue took place waters about 80 miles south of Montauk, New York, according to officials.