EXCLUSIVE: CNN”s Chris Cuomo silent when confronted by Fox on brother Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

CNN star Chris Cuomo spent several hours on his speedboat Tuesday – then returned to the dock to face a Fox News reporter’s questions about the earlier resignation announcement by his older brother, Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

The New York governor was forced to resign from office amid a storm of sexual harassment allegations.

“Have you spoken to your brother today, sir?” a Fox News reporter asked the CNN host at the tony Sag Harbor Yacht Yard.

“Of course I have,” Cuomo replied.

“Did you advise him to step down?”

The CNN star did not respond.

The soon-to-be-former governor’s younger brother has a slip and private parking spot for his double engine speedboat, “Heartstrong,” at the marina, which was established all the way back in 1797. He pulled in without incident Tuesday evening, even as the occupants of the neighboring slip had trouble tying up.

In the parking lot, Chris Cuomo stopped to sarcastically claim his brother would be down at the Sag Harbor Yacht Yard in “five minutes, if you wait around.” Earlier, off camera, he implied he could have the Fox News reporter arrested by state troopers, stating he “called to tell them not to get you.”

“I think you have a job, and I’m gonna let you do it,” Cuomo said as he approached his truck. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Virginia teacher resigns at school board meeting, denounces ‘highly politicized agendas’

A Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) teacher in Virginia resigned in front of the school board, stating in a defiant and emotional speech that she refused to continue pushing their “highly politicized agendas.”

“Within the last year, I was in one of my so-called equity trainings that White, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and ‘this has to change,'” teacher Laura Morris said during the public comment period of Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Clearly, you’ve made your point. You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you.”

“School board, I quit,” she said. Choking up, she added: “I quit your policies, I quit your training, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly-politicized agendas to our most vulnerable constituents – children.”

Morris, a fifth-grade teacher, also alleged that the county warned her not to express dissenting views.

A spokesperson told Fox News: “LCPS does not comment on personnel matters.” However, multiple teachers have told Fox News that they felt intimidated about potentially opposing the school’s so-called equity trainings. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Clay Travis talks ‘absurdity’ of masks as Tennessee school board votes to require them

Outkick founder Clay Travis spoke out on the “absurdity of masks in schools” at a heated Tennessee school board meeting Tuesday, where members eventually voted to require masks for students, staff and visitors inside buildings and buses at the elementary school level.

“So @WCSedu put a mask mandate in place only for elementary school students, those 5-11 years old, the school ages least at risk from covid in the entire country. All mask mandates are unscientific madness, but young kids being forced to wear masks makes the least possible sense,” Travis tweeted after the vote.

Travis, who has two children in Williamson County schools, had rallied against the requirement of masks, saying local school board members should be “ashamed of the choices that you are about to make.” He argued masks in schools made “zero sense.”

“I feel bad for all these people walking around in masks engaging in cosmetic theater thinking that they are making a difference against COVID – they aren’t,” he said. “Here’s the truth, our kids – under 25 years old — one in a million chance that they are going to die of COVID. They are more likely to be struck by lightning … they are more likely to die of the seasonal flu.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

The fate of disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was discussed by two legal experts on Tuesday night’s edition of “Fox News @ Night.”

Joining Fox News host Shannon Bream were former Justice Department prosecutor Jim Trusty and America First Policy Institute president Brooke Rollins.

“Keep your eyes on Melissa DeRosa,” Trusty said, referring to a top Cuomo aide who also announced plans to resign. “She was mentioned specifically by Cuomo today. He’s gotta keep her loyal. She could be the equivalent of a Monica Lewinsky dress in a criminal case because she’s had an insider view. She’s gonna know things about harassment and certainly know things about retaliation.”

“He’s no longer the perfect person we’re going to hold up for the Left,” Rollins said. “So it’s time for him to go. … What we’re talking about here is a media that lifted him up and a media that no longer thinks he’s useful for their narrative.”

