CNN’s Chris Cuomo off air ‘indefinitely’ pending evaluation of his involvement in brother’s scandals

CNN announced it is suspending star anchor Chris Cuomo as the network evaluates his conduct following stunning revelations from the New York attorney general’s investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN began its statement Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

Calls for the “Cuomo Prime Time” host to be fired intensified Monday after newly released documents showed he was far more involved in aiding his embattled brother than he previously disclosed to viewers.

Transcripts from his interview with investigators show the CNN star admitting he would reach out to media sources to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly.

“When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” Cuomo told investigators.

Cuomo’s admission contradicts what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, “I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

Michigan high school shooting leaves at least three students dead; 15-year-old suspect in custody

A 15-year-old sophomore at a Michigan high school was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing three students and wounding eight others, including one teacher, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased victims were identified as a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female. Three of the wounded students were in critical condition on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. ET and apprehended the suspect within two to three minutes of arriving.

The gun he allegedly used, a 9mm SIG Sauer SP2022, was purchased four days ago by his father, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The suspect had two 15-round magazines and seven bullets were still loaded when police stopped him.

“When they took it from him, he had a loaded firearm and he was coming down the hall,” Bouchard said Tuesday evening. “That, I believe, interrupted what potentially could have been seven more victims.”

The three students in critical condition were a 15-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female. The injured teacher was discharged from the hospital earlier Tuesday with a graze wound to the shoulder.

The shooter, who authorities believe acted alone, was uninjured and was not answering authorities’ questions, according to Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide

A federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide preliminary injunction Tuesday against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Judge Terry A. Doughty in the U.S. District Court Western District of Louisiana ruled in favor of a request from Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to block an emergency regulation issued Nov. 4 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that required vaccines for nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.

Louisiana was joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general in 13 other states. Doughty argued in his ruling that the Biden administration does not have the constitutional authority to go around Congress by issuing such a mandate.

“If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands,” Doughty wrote. “If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency.”

“During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties,” he added.

Doughty’s ruling echoes one from U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp, who issued a 32-page order on Monday blocking the Biden administration from enforcing their vaccine mandate on health care workers in 10 states. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

SOME PARTING WORDS

Cardiothoracic surgeon and television host Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke about his recently declared candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania during an interview Tuesday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“America is in crisis, that’s not news, our values are under attack – so I want to serve America in its time of need,” Oz said on “Hannity.” “Every choice I make will be serving the citizens of Pennsylvania and the United States and none of them will serve the special interests in Washington, many of which I have been at war at my entire career.”

