Climate activists throw flour onto Warhol-painted BMW

Protestors took their angst out on an Andy Warhol piece of art in Milan, Italy on Friday by throwing flour on a sports car painted by the pop artist in 1979.

The event is just another in the trend being set by Generation Z climate change activists, targeting artwork in galleries, and vandalizing them with food or other means.

Two climate change protestors threw tomato soup at a van Gogh painting while two others smeared mashed potatoes on a Monet. Another tossed cake onto the Mona Lisa, and others poured milk onto floors of stores for environmental justice.

In each case, the artwork was not destroyed because they were protected by glass.

This time, Reuters reported, members of the group Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation, covered Warhol’s the BMW Art Car with flour to look like it was covered in snow.

According to Ultima Generazione’s website, the group conducts nonviolent civil disobedience actions to demand urgent and concrete actions against the ecoclimate collapse.

Climate talks were underway in Egypt when the group defaced the sports car.

UN negotiators agreed to pay “reparations” to poorer nations, but have not come up with details regarding how payments would be made. China, the world’s second-largest economy and the globe’s largest polluter, was not required to automatically pony up funds.