A Cleveland police officer was shot dead early Friday evening in a carjacking incident while he was off duty, according to reports.

Responding officers soon located the stolen vehicle and took a suspect into custody, FOX 8 of Cleveland reported.

Neither the slain officer – who was shot twice — nor the suspect were immediately identified.

ILLINOIS POLICE OFFICER’S DEATH: ONE SUSPECT NABBED IN INDIANA, ANOTHER SURRENDERS, AUTHORITIES SAY

The shooting happened in the city’s Kamm’s neighborhood and the officer died at a hospital after being transported there by ambulance, Cleveland.com reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The officer was a relatively new member of the city’s force who worked in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side, sources told FOX 8.

Condolences came swiftly from the city’s incoming police chief, a police union leader and the mayor-elect, the station reported.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense,” incoming police Chief Wayne Drummond said.

“We are devastated by this news and are asking for prayers,” Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said.

“This evening is about the family of this slain officer that we lost today. I just ask the residents of Cleveland to keep the family in their prayers,” Mayor-elect Justin Bibb said. “Let’s all stay vigilant this evening. Stay safe and healthy. I also want to thank all members of law enforcement who supported us this evening.”

It was the first fatal shooting of a Cleveland police officer since September 2020, Cleveland.com reported.