Cleveland police find two dead infants in garbage can, arrest teenage mother

Cleveland Police are investigating after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in the city.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit said a teenage mother is in custody in connection to the deaths of two newborn infants, who were found in a garbage can Saturday, according to NBC News.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” the police department said in a statement.

CLEVELAND MAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF WOMAN WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT WHILE WALKING HER DOG

Police have yet to name the 16-year-old suspect or the cause of death, but the mother is being held in custody until prosecutors review the evidence submitted by police, the report said.

The two infants were discovered as a result of a call to police by a woman who claimed that her daughter had just given birth and “threw the babies in the garbage,” according to police.

The caller said that she was not aware up until that point that her daughter was pregnant.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, the teen mother was taken to the hospital after being apprehended but did not release her condition.

“Investigators will present the facts of this case to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office,” police said in the statement.

The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.