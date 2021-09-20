Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s 24-year grandson was fatally shot Sunday in the city, according to the Cleveland Plains Dealer, citing law enforcement sources.

The paper reported that Jackson was with other city officials at the scene of the shooting in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood. The shooting victim was identified as Frank Q. Jackson, 24. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper reported that no arrests have been made and there are several agencies at the scene of the shooting.

“The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of 24 year old Frank Q. Jackson which occurred today at the location of Sidaway & E. 70th St. at approx 9pm,” police tweeted. “Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call 216-623-5464.”