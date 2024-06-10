Cleveland City Hall closing Monday over ‘cyber incident’: officials

Cleveland City Hall in Ohio is closing Monday following a “cyber incident,” according to city officials.

The scope or nature of the “cyber incident” has not yet been determined, city officials said in a press release, stressing that they are “taking this incident seriously,” according to Fox 8.

The city has shut down several affected systems in response to the incident, but emergency service systems, including police, fire and EMS services, will still be in operation.

“As a precautionary measure, the city has shut down the affected systems while we focus on securing and restoring services safely,” the release said. “These systems will remain offline until we have a better understanding of the situation.”

In addition to the closure of City Hall, the offices in Erieview will also be closed.

“All internal systems and software platforms will be shut down until further notice,” the release said. “City Hall and Erieview will be closed on Monday, June 10 except for essential staff and normal business will not be conducted with the public.”

Officials said they “take cyberthreats extremely seriously and are working expeditiously to rectify the situation as soon as possible.”