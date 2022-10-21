FOX News 

Cleveland barbershop shooting leaves 5 wounded

A shooting at a Cleveland barber shop on Thursday left five people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the IFixUgly shop occurred around 3:10 p.m. when a man entered the business and began shooting at people inside the shop. The gunman fled the scene in a car, city police said, and he remained at large Thursday night.

A 29-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One man was listed in critical condition with a chest wound, police said, while the conditions of the other victims have not been released.

Victims of the shooting range from 19 to 34-years-old.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made. Authorities were trying to determine if anyone inside the shop also fired a weapon.

